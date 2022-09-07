County Ladies Football semi-finals likely to be close affairs

The County Senior Ladies Football championships have thrown up two interesting pairings.

Fethard go up against Moyle Rovers while Brian Borus face Aherlow

Those games are scheduled for the weekend of the 17th and 18th of this month.

Analyst Tony Smith cast his eye over the pairings on this week’s Extra Time.

“I think Aherlow are better now than they have been and I think they’ll pull that little bit further away than Brian Borus. But then Brian Borus in a situation like that – county semi-final – you won’t write them off.

“I think Fethard have improved an awful lot this year on where they were last year. We all know Fethard progressed up through the ranks – under age, junior, intermediate, senior – and then they kind of stopped. But they seem to have got going again this year.

“But I think Moyle Rovers have the players at the moment and if they can just get it right on the day I think they could take Fethard. But again it’s going to be a very, very close game.”