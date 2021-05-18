Carr says new Tipp captain Aishling Moloney has stood up to the plate

Aishling Moloney is the ideal replacement for Samantha Lambert as captain of the Tipperary Ladies football team.

That’s the view of Tipp manager Declan Carr who says the Cahir player has shown great leadership qualities.

Speaking on last night’s Extra Time Carr said Aishling had a tough act to follow.

“Oh a massive hole left with Sam. But if you could pick somebody to fill it Aishling has really matured and stood up to the plate in terms of leadership with her play and bringing on the young people around her.”

“She slotted in seamlessly and is a perfect candidate for the job.”

Tipperary open their League campaign against Cork on Friday night.