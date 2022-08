There were three games in Tipperary ladies football championship last evening.

Aherlow were 2-7 to 4 point winners over Templemore.

Brian Borus had five points to spare over Galtee Rovers St Pecauns to notch up their third win in as many games – 1-12 to 10 points the final score.

Moyle Rovers edged out Cahir by the narrowest of margins – 3-7 to 1-12.