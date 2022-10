Cahir native Aisling McCarthy is lining out at half-back for the West Coast Eagles in their AFLW clash with Richmond.

The former Tipperary ladies footballer has had a productive year thus far, scoring three goals and recording a team high 38 tackles in six games so far this season.

However, the Eagles have just two wins so far this year, with today’s opponents holding a 4-2 record.

The action gets underway in Perth at 10.10am Irish time.