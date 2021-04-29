40 Tipperary Ladies Football club games to be broadcast live

A partnership has been agreed which will see widespread live video coverage of Tipperary club ladies football this season.

Tipperary LGFA has teamed up with Clonakenny-based CK Streaming to broadcast on their YouTube channel a total of 40 club championship games from under-12 up to adult grades.

This will include all County Championship Finals this year.

Tipperary LGFA Chair, Lar Roche, says live streaming has now become a necessity and is hopeful this will satisfy the demand in Ireland and abroad for coverage of these games.

“We all can’t get to every game that we’d like to see but you can pull out your phone and watch a game with a click of a button with neighbours and friends and maybe even relatives that may be in nursing homes that can’t get to matches.”

“Maybe their granddaughters or neighbours daughters are playing in a final somewhere and they can watch it live.”