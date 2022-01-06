29 strong panel for Tipp Ladies Footballers league campaign

Tipp Manager Peter Creedon has announced his panel for the upcoming National Football League.

He has named 29 players from 14 clubs in Tipp for the 2022 campaign.

Creedon is introducing a variety of new players to the panel for the League which will start on February 13th with an away game against Kerry.

The following week sees travel to neighbouring Laois for their second round game with the final group game on March 6th where Tipperary host Clare.

Peter is joined by Michael O’Loughlin (Coach – Selector), Tony Smith (Selector), Mairead O’Connor (FLO), Annie McCarra (S&C), Johnny Nevin (Analysis), Niamh Browne (Physio), and Laura Kealy (Nutritionist).