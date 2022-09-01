Kinnane: Cashel should be there at the business end of Camogie Championship

Cashel are a force to be reckoned with in this year’s County Senior Camogie Championship.

It follows a draw against Thurles Sarsfields and a win over Silvermines in their opening games of the campaign.

County Board PRO Geraldine Kinnane says a lot of young players have impressed for Cashel.

“You know they were a top four team last year – I think they’ll reach a semi-final again this year. They have the players to take a scalp off anyone and I’m very impressed with them.

“They’re still young – they were without Grace Moloney at the weekend but others played really well. The likes of Aine O’Dwyer and Nicole Shelley really impressed with their midfield and Sorcha Ryan at full back so they have plenty of talent, plenty of names there that are starting to become household names at inter-county at juvenile and into adult level now at Tipp.

“I definitely think they’ll be at the business end of the year.”