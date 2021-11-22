Ken Hogan manages two teams to county titles in one day

There was two county titles in one day for a former Tipperary hurler yesterday.

Ken Hogan managed his native Lorrha to the county junior B camogie final on Sunday morning, securing a one point victory over Moycarkey-Borris.

He then made the trip to Tullamore to take charge of St. Rynaghs in the Offaly senior hurling final.

They would go on to beat Coolderry by two points, securing a third county title in a row and rounding off a successful afternoon for the Lorrha native.

St. Rynagh’s received a bye in the Leinster hurling quarter-final and will await the winners of Ballyhale Shamrocks and Mount Leinster Rangers in the provincial semi-final on December 12th.