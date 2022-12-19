Kelly says split season has been a success for GAA players

Tipperary hurling legend Eoin Kelly has been giving his take on the new layout of the GAA calendar following the first full year it has been in place.

This year, club county championships started in late July or early August, after the inter-county season had come to a conclusion.

Eoin Kelly says he would have liked the split season when he was playing for Tipp.

“I probably like the split season, I’d say I would have liked it as a player as well because you put so much into your county.

“I found before that, I remember before we won the South final in 2009 and all the lads were going out afterwards and you were going away home because you had an All-Ireland in two weeks.

“Now it was a good complaint to have but you were trying to juggle it, whereas I think the club player now goes back and he really is the club player.

“He goes back and he’s with the lads and he’s not stressing over maybe going out with the lads after a game.

“Even between the club and when the season finishes I think they can get away, get a holiday in, they can do a few things for themselves that I’d say if you asked them, they liked it.”