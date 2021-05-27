JK Brackens launch fundraising campaign

One ambitious Mid Tipp club have embarked on a novel fundraising idea to ensure the foundations are set for the next number of years.

J. K. Brackens serves the combined parishes of Clonmore, Killea and Templemore, and the club have now launched a limited draw for a five-berth Camper Van.

The prize will be won by August 31st and all profits raised will help enhance the Mid Tipp club facilities, including drainage works to the club grounds in Clonmore.

Club chairman Tadhg Sheedy says a fully flood-lit pitch in Templemore is also among the plans for the funds raised.

“Over the last number of years the club have carried out a lot of great work in doing refurbishment to our existing clubhouse and we hope to continue that by putting a fully floodlit pitch here in Templemore.”

“Basically any of the funds we’re going to push them straight back into the club with facilities and new improvements that the club badly need.”

“Everybody knows during Covid its been very difficult to raise money and hopefully this initiative – with staycations and people having to stay in Ireland – will be a success.”