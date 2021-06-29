Woodlock: Waterford win will boost Clare ahead of Munster semi-final

Clare will have their tails up going into this weekend’s Munster Senior Hurling semi-final against Tipp according to former Premier star James Woodlock.

The Banner held off a late Waterford challenge in their quarter-final clash last Sunday.

A concern for Clare will be the number of wides they had – however speaking on last night’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM James Woodlock said Tipp will have their work cut out with the likes of Aron Shanagher.

“He’s a handful no matter what full-back is going to be marking him because he’s big and powerful and he’s good in the air which is a big bolster for him.”

“Clare will come more into it and they have plenty of pace – and they will say Tipp are lacking that and that’s where the match is going to be won.”

“Can Tipp close down Clare – and obviously Tony Kelly has to be stopped. It will be a huge boost if we can hold Tony Kelly but I expect Tipperary to go and win the game in the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday.”