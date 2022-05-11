Woodlock: Tipp can do the business in Minor decider

Tipperary and Clare lock horns this evening in the Munster Minor Hurling final.

Tipp have already beaten the Banner in the round-robin phase of the competition but manager James Woodlock says Clare will have improved since that encounter.

The Premier have stepped up their training since the earlier phase of the competition – but Woodlock says Clare will have upped their game as well.

However he says if Tipp perform to their best they can do the business tonight.

“We bet Waterford twice – we can do the same thing to Clare. That’s the way we’re looking at it really.

“But obviously they’ll have a huge amount of work done on it but to be fair we’re probably the same with them – we’ve a lot of work put into this group.

“It’s all about going out now and performing. What can you do in one week from one game to another only just tidy up a small bit. Look at the opposition and look forward to the game.

“Hopefully if we get a performance I think we’ll win the game.”

Throw-in is at 7.30pm at the TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.

The game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Lynch Solicitors, Clonmel.