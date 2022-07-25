Woodlock: Selectors play key role

Liam Cahill’s selectors will be ‘hugely important’ for the success of the new Tipperary senior management team.

That’s according to Tipperary minor hurling manager James Woodlock, who has been praising the three selectors chosen to join Liam Cahill.

Declan Laffan, TJ Ryan and Padraic Maher will join the new Tipperary manager as part of the senior backroom team.

James Woodlock outlines the importance of your selectors as a manager.

“They are absolutely hugely important because no more so than when you say it’s a team effort, it’s a team effort from the management side of things as well.

“Everyone needs to contribute and there has to be a trust there, there has to be a loyalty there to the team and to what you want to do as a manager.

“If you look at the backroom team he has picked, all well-known people number one but obviously people that he has gone after and has picked out himself.

“TJ has been there with him before and knows what it’s all about.

“Declan has done it with Loughmore and did a fabulous job with Clough Ballacolla last year taking them to the Leinster final.

Woodlock also spoke about the addition of his former Tipperary team mate Padraic Maher and the role the Thurles man can play.

“Paudie is just out of the scene himself so it’ll be a good experience for himself going in there.

“He’s done it all as a player and now I suppose it’s an opportunity for him to step into management into a selector.

“He’ll know all the players, that’s the one thing, he knows the club scene really well and I suppose he’s the age difference between everyone and that he’s more on the side of the players.

“He can be a sort of go-between so he’ll know what players need and there requirements and so on like that.”