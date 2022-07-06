Woodlock says U19 Academy is key to keeping Minors on board

The manager of last weekends All Ireland Minor winning hurlers is calling for the establishment of an Under 19 Hurling Academy in Tipp.

James Woodlock says its needed to ensure that as many as possible of the current minor squad progress through to the senior ranks in the coming years.

Speaking on this week’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM he said they are a very talented group who will be key to hurling in the Premier County in the not too distant future.

“I’m sure the County Board have been thinking about it as well. They’ve been excellent to us all year, giving us everything we wanted.

“The players have been really well prepared but an Under 19 Academy just to keep these players in focus for the next couple of years because the Under 20 team next year are really strong – beaten in a Munster final after extra-time.

“Add in this group of Minors into them and the future is bright but it will take a couple of years and we need to keep these always in the food chain coming up along because we need to get them to the top of the pyramid.

“They will come through to Senior hurling – not all of them obviously – but some of these players are exceptional.”