Woodlock praises never say die attitude of Tipp Minors

Tipperary are the All Ireland minor hurling champions.

They defeated Offaly yesterday in the much-anticipated decider in Nowlan Park.

At the final whistle, the result was 1-17 to 1-16.

Things didn’t look like they were going to go Tipp’s way at the half-time mark going in six points and a player down.

But in the final moments of the game, Paddy McCormack scored the winning goal.

Tipp Manager, James Woodlock, told Tipp FM that despite a tough game, the team never lost heart

“I thought in performance overall, Offaly imposed their game a bit more than us. They stifled us at the back, had loads of numbers behind the ball. We just couldn’t get any traction. We fumbled a lot of ball, got turned over.

“But the question is, was our character, our desire, did it ever wilt? The passion, honestly, it never did. Being tested throughout the entire year and once again today.

“One piece of luck we got was at the very end. The bench made a massive difference to us, it was huge. But, look, we hung in there. We spoke at half-time, six points down, things not going right; things didn’t go right for long periods of the second half, but we still hung in there and got a victory out of it, which is huge.”