Woodlock looking for honesty, passion and desire from Tipp

Tipperary go into tonight’s Munster Minor hurling final on the back of three wins in the round-robin and semi-finals.

Clare provide the opposition at the TUS Gaelic Grounds with the Tipp side unchanged from that which saw off Waterford in last week’s semi-final.

Tipp manager James Woodlock was very happy with the performance against the Deise but told Ronan Quirke on this week’s Extra Time that Clare will be a tougher challenge.

“They’ve set the bar now really high for themselves in the way we performed last week. You won’t get that every night you go out but what we are looking for all the time is honesty, passion and desire in our play. If we bring that again on Wednesday night it will take us maybe a long way to winning the game.

“Obviously we’re coming up against a real good Clare team. They have more to improve on (compared to when Tipp played them in the round-robin) than Waterford had when we played them.

“They have developed nicely. It is their 5th week on the trot so hopefully we are that bit fresher coming in.”

Throw-in is at 7.30pm on Wednesday at the TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.

The game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Lynch Solicitors, Clonmel.