Woodlock hopes minor hurlers can continue progress in 2023

James Woodlock is hoping this year’s minor hurlers can continue their progress in 2023.

Woodlock’s side captured a Munster and All-Ireland title this year, both in dramatic fashion.

Some of those players will now move on to Brendan Cummins’ Under 20 hurling panel for the coming year.

The Tipp Under 20s were beaten in this year’s Munster final and James Woodlock is hoping this year’s minors can be an addition to the squad:

“What he had was not far (off) and he has a brilliant panel of players and then to add in last year’s minors into him.

“I just hope that they can play as well as they can for him and it’ll all bode well for Tipp going forward because the food chain is going up and it’s all about these players getting them up into Liam Cahill’s ranks and to perform at senior level for Tipp.”