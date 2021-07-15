Woodlock happy with performance of inexperienced Tipp minors

Tipp minor hurling manager James Woodlock has praised the efforts of his charges following their Munster quarter victory over Kerry.

The Premier were 2-27 to 1-14 winners over the Kingdom to set up a semi-final with Waterford.

Speaking after the game at the Gaelic Grounds Woodlock pointed out that this was a new experience for the majority of his players.

“One player that has experienced something like this before – no other player on the panel has experienced has experienced anything like that before so really pleased with the application. Really pleased with the response after half-time – came out and really put the game to bed early on.”

“We had a really good purple patch at the start of the game and then maybe took the foot off the pedal.”

“Kerry were always going to come at us – nothing to lose – and were really robust in a lot of their tackles especially in the middle third and closed us down.”

“We probably did over elaborate and take too much out of the ball at times and hurt ourselves – we rectified that at half time and at the start of the second half got the ball in an awful deeper and quicker.”