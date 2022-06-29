Woodlock expects electric atmosphere for All Ireland final

Tipperary are preparing for an All-Ireland final next weekend as they go up against Offaly in the Minor Hurling decider.

James Woodlock’s side make the short trip to Nowlan Park in Kilkenny for Sunday’s clash.

Tipp beat Galway in a thrilling semi-while Offaly overcame Clare.

Offaly will be competing in their first Minor final since 1989 while Tipp last won at this level back in 2016.

Speaking to Ronan Quirke on this week’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM James Woodlock said the atmosphere in Nowlan Park should be electric on Sunday.

“It’s a stadium that really makes for an outstanding atmosphere – the crowd is in on top of you and they’re really close to the players.

“Look, it might seem that it plays ‘small’ but it’s the same size nearly as Semple Stadium (pitch) and we’re looking forward to getting out on it and whatever it is, it is and we’re going to play on it now and that’s it.”

Throw-in is at 1.30pm on Sunday and the game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with O`Sullivan Insurances Clonmel.