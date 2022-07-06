Woodlock backs Tipp development programme

The systems in place for hurling in the Premier County are working but it will take time according to James Woodlock.

Many questions have been asked about Tipp’s performance at Senior level this year with no wins in the Round Robin series.

All Ireland Minor winning manager Woodlock has been involved with the development squad for a number of years.

Speaking on this weeks Extra Time here on Tipp FM he said from his point of view he’s gotten all the support he needed.

“Yes of course they’ll take a couple of years to come through but the structures – I’d be very happy with them – and I know the players are coming through because the people that are involved are really good people giving up their valuable time to make Tipperary hurling better.

“Those players are coming through but we just need to nurture them, keep them in the loop, keep them in the circle and make sure that the quality of training and S&C that they’re getting for the next couple of years is good because we are going to rely on them in a couple of years.”