Supporters were treated to a thrilling game of hurling in last nights West U19 final.

Extra time failed to separate Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams and Clonoulty Rossmore.

At the end of normal time in Golden it was 3-13 apiece.

There were plenty of scores in extra time as well – the final score Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams: 5-17 Clonoulty/Rossmore: 4-20 so the game goes to a replay

Stephen Ferncombe with 3-12 of the Clonoulty tally while Orrin Jones top scored for Kickhams with 2-8.