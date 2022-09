Clonoulty/Rossmore and Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams are battling for honours this evening.

The two sides meet in the West Tipperary Under 19A hurling final in New Inn at 7.30pm.

The met in July in the group stages, where Knockavilla were one point winners on a scoreline of 1-19 to 2-15.

The winner of tonight’s final will go into the county semi-final to play Mid champions Holycross/Ballycahill.