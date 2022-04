Tipperary will take on Waterford in next week’s Munster Minor Hurling Championship semi-finals.

The Deise beat Limerick by 2-12 to 10 points in Kilmallock last night to earn a tilt at Tipp in Thurles.

Meanwhile Clare will play Cork in the last four following a 2-31 to 7 point win for the Banner over Kerry in Sixmilebridge.