Upperchurch-Drombane on course for a historic year

The mid club have reached the semi-finals of the County Senior Hurling and Football Championships this year, with their Junior A team also in a county semi-final.

They play Kilruane MacDonaghs on Sunday week in the senior hurling, whilst reigning football champions Loughmore-Castleiney is their next challenge this Sunday.

Liam Dunphy, whose a selector with the Upperchurch senior hurling side, says things are going well for them at the minute.

“Morale is very good and the energy is huge.

“Not a huge panel of players to be fair but look, everybody works together, football and hurling managements work together, the training is light, it has to be light.

“It’s about carrying guys from Sunday to Sunday or Saturday to Saturday or whatever day it may be and that’s all we’ll do now again until the football match next Sunday.”