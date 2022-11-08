Tynan: Supporters have been key to Roscrea success

Roscrea have their eyes set on continuing their journey in the Munster intermediate club hurling championship.

The Tipperary premier intermediate hurling champions beat Waterford’s Ballysaggart on Sunday in their quarter-final tie.

That sets up a semi-final meeting with Cork’s Inniscarra which is set to take place at a Tipperary venue on Saturday November 19th.

Roscrea forward Alan Tynan says they don’t want their season to end anytime soon.

“We spoke in January/February about this. We didn’t want to just win a county final, we wanted to go on a journey.

“We spoke about Croke Park. We’re not getting carried away, we know there is a lot of steps in place.

“We have the Cork champions Inniscarra up after this and they’re not going to be easy at all.

“We have seen a few of their matches and they’re tough lads, they are fast, they are physical, we won’t be looking past them.”

Tynan also noted the support the team have gotten all year.

“It’s absolutely great seeing the support we had again in the stands.

“Roscrea has been craving something like this for so long.

“We haven’t been at the top table in hurling in so long in Roscrea and it’s great to bring them on a journey with us that we can look back on in years to come and say ‘wow did that ever happen’.

“It’s absolutely fantastic and our support is amazing as always.”