Tipperary will still ‘have a say’ in Senior Hurling Championship

Tipperary will still have a say in this year’s Munster Senior Hurling Championship.

That’s according to Tipperary manager Colm Bonnar, who’s side were beaten by Waterford in their opening round game yesterday on a final score of 2-24 to 2-20.

Tipperary’s next outing is against Clare next Sunday at 2pm in Semple Stadium.

Colm Bonnar says all their focus will now be on that crucial game:

” Today we’re hugely disappointed but we have to regroup very quickly. We have to set our sights on Clare. Clare no doubt will be down looking at that and sizing up in terms of what we’re about, but eh, we have to get back into it, we have to get the boys recovered. We still feel we can have a say in this championship.”