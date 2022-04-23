Tipperary senior hurling team named ahead of tomorrow

The Tipperary senior hurling team has been named ahead of tomorrows Munster championship clash with Clare.

Colm Bonnar has made two changes to the side that lost to Waterford with Dan McCormack and John McGrath coming in to start.

The team lines out with Brian hogan in goals, with a full back line of cathal Barrett James Quigley and Craig Morgan.

Ronan Maher is at centre back with Dillon Quirke and Seamus Kennedy on the wings.

Dan McCormack comes in to join Barry Heffernan in midfield whilst the half forward line is made up of Jason Forde, Noel McGrath and Michael Breen.

John McGrath starts at corner forward alongside Mark Kehoe and Jake Morris.

Throw in tomorrow is at 2pm and we’ll have live commentary here in tipp fm with thanks to Sparrow Insurance Group Nenagh, Thurles, Portlaoise and Dublin.