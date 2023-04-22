Tipperary senior hurling team named ahead of Championship opener

The Tipperary senior hurling team has been named ahead of tomorrow’s Munster hurling championship opener against Clare.

Liam Cahill has named Barry Hogan in goals with a full back line of Cathal Barrett, Ronan Maher and Johnny Ryan.

Bryan O’Mara starts at centre back with Brian McGrath and Michael Breen either side of him whilst Noel McGrath and Alan Tynan line out in midfield.

The half forward line consists of Dan McCormack, John McGrath and Seamus Kennedy whilst Jason Forde and Jake Morris are at either side of full forward Gearoid O’Connor.

Throw-in tomorrow is at 4pm in Cusack Park