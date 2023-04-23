Tipperary senior hurlers take on Clare today

The day has arrived for the Tipperary senior hurling team.

Liam Cahill’s side travel to Cusack Park to play Ennis in round one of the Munster senior hurling championship.

Tipperary will have two weeks rest before their next game which is away to Cork however Clare travel to Limerick in six days time.

Former Tipperary midfielder Shane McGrath believes there’s more pressure on the Banner today:

“I just think we’re going in to it in a great place.

“I think there’s not much talk, everyone is talking about Limerick and rightly so and the rest of us are kind of playing second fiddle but it’s just massive on Sunday because if we lose, it’s not the end of the world because we have the week off and we can regroup and will go down to Cork and we have our last two games at home.

“I think there’s massive pressure on Clare becuase if they lose they have to go in to the Gaelic Grounds next Saturday night and try and get a result or their season could be over.”

Throw-in is set for 4pm and we'll have live commentary of the game here on Tipp FM.