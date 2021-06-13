Tipperary Senior Hurlers prepare for clash with Déise neighbours today

2016 All-Ireland winning manager Michael Ryan says it’ll be important for Tipp to carry momentum into the Championship with another good performance in the National Hurling League this afternoon

Tipp travel to Walsh Park to take on Waterford, and a victory for Liam Sheedy’s men would win Division 1A and may be good enough to be crowned co-League champions.

We’ll have live commentary from Walsh Park here on Tipp FM for the 1.45 throw-in, with thanks to Bernie’s SuperValu, Roscrea.

Michael Ryan says the game will be another good barometer for the panel and management:

“It’s eclipsed with the championship that’s coming in three weeks’ time. But it’s still a fantastic opportunity. It’s an opportunity for whoever’s going to get a jersey in the starting 15, or get in from sub’s bench, to make an impression on the management team and to stake a claim for a starting place in three weeks’ time.

“And not to mention, this is a quality opposition team. The All-Ireland runners-up last year, they had a fantastic year Waterford. And it’ll give us another good barometer.”