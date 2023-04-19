Tipperary have relinquished their Munster Minor Hurling crown

A last-gasp Jack Cosgrove point saw Limerick beat Tipp by a single score in Thurles last night.

1-23 to 1-22 the final score in FBD Semple Stadium.

After the game Tipp manager James Woodlock gave his reaction to Tipp GAA TV.

“You know, you walk into a room there and 35 lads extremely disappointed….head in their boots. It’s a bitter one to take – you know we threw everything at it, gave it everything and could have come away with it and we didn’t.

“That’s unfortunate but they need to realise that’s the cut and thrust of Championship Hurling as well. They’ve bigger days ahead, big careers ahead of them – it’s a development stage and they’ll have learned loads from tonight.”

Cork fell to a 17 points to 12 loss to Clare, a result which secures Clare a semi-final spot.

Limerick and Cork will meet next week to decide who advances to the Munster Minor Hurling final as pool winners while Tipp and Waterford face off in Semple Stadium.