Tipperary part ways with Colm Bonnar

Colm Bonnar’s term as manager of the Tipperary Senior Hurlers has come to a premature end.

The management committee of Tipperary GAA met last night to discuss the 2022 senior hurling season.

Following what they describe as a very comprehensive review the management committee have made the decision to relieve Colm Bonnar from his duties as Tipperary senior hurling manager.

The County Board have thanked Colm for his contribution during his time as senior hurling manager and wish him well in to the future.

Tipperary GAA say they will be making no further comment in relation to this decision.