Tipperary Minor hurling team named ahead of tomorrow

The Tipperary Minor hurling team set to face Waterford tomorrow in the Munster Semi Final has been named.

Manager James Woodlock has named his side that will go up against the Deise at tomorrow at 7pm in FBD Semple Stadium.

The team lines out with Eoin Horgan in goals and Aaron O’Halloran at full back, joined by Chris O’Donnell and Jack Quinlan in the corner back spots.

Sam O’Farrell and Jack O’Callaghan are on the wing, while Tadhg Sheehan is centre back.

Ciarán Foley is joined by Adam Daly in mid-field whilst Conor Martin and Paddy Phelan go to the wings.

Joe Egan wears number 11, with Damien Corbett, Tom Delaney, and Paddy McCormack making up the full forward line.

Throw in is at 7pm in Thurles.