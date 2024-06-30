Tipperary are the All Ireland Minor Hurling Champions

The Premier edged out Kilkenny on a final score of 2-17 to 3-12 for a two point victory in Nowlan Park after extra time.

An exceptional display by Tipp was made even more impressive by having to play much of the game with just 13 players after Cillian Minogue was shown a straight red after just seven minutes while Darragh O’Hora was sent off 18 minutes later.

Manager James Woodlock spoke to Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson after the final whistle.

“Ah, just overjoyed really you know. They talk about Nowlan Park being a graveyard for Tipp – not for us, not for this management team anyway, not for the bundle of players.

“Talked all week about their physicality, coming on top of us, talking about having home advantage. When you win its great though isn’t it – played the game with thirteen players. It was really difficult.”