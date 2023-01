Tipperary hurlers start their 2023 season this evening

Liam Cahill’s men take on Waterford in the Munster League as Davy Fitzgerald begins his second stint as Deise manager.

Throw-in at the Fraher Field in Dungarvan is at 7pm.

The Tipp team is:

Rhys Shelly – Moycarkey Borris

Cathal Barrett – Holycross Ballycahill

Michael Breen – Ballina

Gavin Ryan – Upperchurch Drombane

Dan McCormack – Borris Ileigh

Pauric Campion – Drom & Inch

Shane Neville – Cratloe

Paddy Cadell – JK Brackens

Ger Browne – Cashel King Cormacs

Alan Tynan – Roscrea

Jason Forde – Silvermines

Joe Fogarty – Moneygall

Conor Bowe – Moyne Templetuohy

Mark Keogh – Kilsheelan Kilcash

Paddy Creedon – Thurles Sarsfields