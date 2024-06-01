Tipperary go in search of an Under 20 All-Ireland hurling title

Paul Carroll
The Tipperary UNder 20 hurling squad celebrating after the 2024 Munster final. Photo (c) Kevin Hanly

The Premier take on Offaly in the decider which gets underway in UPMC Nowlan Park at 7.15pm.

Whilst Tipperary suffered a one point loss in the group stages, Offaly come into the game undefeated.

Thurles native and selector with Kilkenny’s Under 20’s Cian Treacy is expecting a tight game.

“The one thing that Offaly will give you – they’re a really, really good side – but they’ll always give you a chance. Even against Dublin in the Leinster final they were probably 5 or 6 points better and in the end only won by 3 so that’s the one thing that would give me great confidence as a Tipperary man that this Offaly team as good as they are and they’re very, very good they will always give you a chance.

“If Tipperary hang in there there’ll be times in this game where momentum will go against them. The crowd will be behind Offaly but I think if they can just hang in there we have the finishers. Very, very hard to predict I think it will go right down to the wire but I think if Tipperary hang in there in those Championship minutes down the stretch I think they’ll win it.”

