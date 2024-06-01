Tipperary go in search of an Under 20 All-Ireland hurling title

The Premier take on Offaly in the decider which gets underway in UPMC Nowlan Park at 7.15pm.

Whilst Tipperary suffered a one point loss in the group stages, Offaly come into the game undefeated.

Thurles native and selector with Kilkenny’s Under 20’s Cian Treacy is expecting a tight game.

“The one thing that Offaly will give you – they’re a really, really good side – but they’ll always give you a chance. Even against Dublin in the Leinster final they were probably 5 or 6 points better and in the end only won by 3 so that’s the one thing that would give me great confidence as a Tipperary man that this Offaly team as good as they are and they’re very, very good they will always give you a chance.

“If Tipperary hang in there there’ll be times in this game where momentum will go against them. The crowd will be behind Offaly but I think if they can just hang in there we have the finishers. Very, very hard to predict I think it will go right down to the wire but I think if Tipperary hang in there in those Championship minutes down the stretch I think they’ll win it.”

Tipp FM will have live commentary of this evening’s game with thanks to fusion finance.