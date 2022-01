Three Tipperary schools teams are returning to Harty Cup knockout action in the coming days

The Quarter Finals of the Munster Under 19 A hurling competition includes a clash between Cashel Community School and Thurles CBS tomorrow (Saturday) afternoon.

Throw-in is at 1pm in Boherlahan.

Also tomorrow, Ardscoil Rís take on Midleton CBS and St Joseph’s of Tulla face CBC Cork.

Next Wednesday, Nenagh CBS will take on De La Salle of Waterford in Bansha at 1pm.