There’s a change of venue for tonight’s Munster Hurling League game between Tipp and Waterford.

Following a pitch inspection earlier today, Fraher Field in Dungarvan has been declared unplayable – the will take place in Mallow at the later time of 7.30pm.

This will be Liam Cahill’s first competitive outing as the Premier’s senior hurling manager while Davy Fitzgerald is back for a second stint as Waterford boss – Tipp’s Eoin Kelly has joined him as part of the coaching staff.