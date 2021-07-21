Tipp U20s let 6 point half-time advantage slip against Cork

A strong second-half fightback saw Cork overcome Tipperary in last night’s Munster U20 hurling semi-final.

The Premier had led by 6 points at the break but the All Ireland champions scored 3-10 after the break compared to Tipp’s 1-4 to leave the final score in Semple Stadium 3-20 to 2-17 in favour of the Rebels.

Speaking to Tipp FM sport after the game in Thurles Tipp manager John Devane admitted it was very hard to stop the Cork momentum in the second half.

“Still and all, that’s what we’d like to think we can try to do – we just didn’t do it.”

“Maybe they retreated back the field and hit us on the break. Whereas we seemed to have a bit of space in our forward line in the first half they had oceans of it in the second half. The ball wasn’t sticking up front.”

“But I can’t fault the lads – the effort was super. Maybe just the legs went out a small bit too on us but I’m not looking for excuses or anything like that.”

Cork will face Limerick next Wednesday in the Munster final.