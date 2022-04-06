Tipp U20’s head to the Kingdom for Munster Championship opener

The Tipp Under 20 hurlers get their season underway against Kerry at 7pm in Austin Stack Park this evening.

Brendan Cummins has named a team with players from all four divisions featuring.

A series of challenge games in recent months has whittled down the Under 20 panel to a matchday squad as the Shane Stapleton coached side look to make an impact on the Munster Championship in tonight’s Round 1 game.

Those that made an impact last Autumn for their clubs feature heavily on this team with James Armstrong – an Under 19 county medallist with Sarsfields last year – lining out at the heart of the defence.

His clubmate Darragh Stakelum who picked up the Young Hurler of the Year Award at the Mid-Tipp awards last Friday is in midfield.

Alongside him is the captain of the team John Campion from Drom & Inch.

Peter McGarry from St Mary’s is at 14 while Borris-Ileigh senior hurler Eddie Ryan leads the attack.

Tipp travel to Tralee in expectation of building momentum for the campaign ahead.