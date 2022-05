The Tipperary Under 20 hurlers are aiming for provincial glory this evening.

Brendan Cummins’ side travel to the Gaelic Grounds to face Limerick in the Munster decider at 7.30pm.

The Premier come into the game following last week’s two point win over Cork, whilst the treaty were three point winners over Waterford in their semi-final clash.

We’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM with thanks to Casey Tiles and Wooden Floors and Natural tile gallery Ltd, Cahir.