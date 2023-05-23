Tipp supporters urged to rally round the team for Waterford clash

Tipperary take on Waterford in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship on Sunday.

A win for Tipp would secure a place in the provincial final against Clare while for Waterford there’s just pride at stake.

Speaking on last night’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM County Board Chairman Joe Kennedy issued a rallying call for Tipp supporters to turn out in big numbers on Sunday.

“Support in the stands is vital and the team feeds off that support so I’d just urge people to get to the stadium. There’s still plenty tickets on Ticketmaster, in the Centra and SuperValu’s and there’s tickets in the office to go to clubs so there’s still plenty of tickets available.

“I’d urge as many as possible to come and support the team because given what we’ve seen so far this year they deserve our support and they’re putting in a massive effort and anything we can do to get them over the line we should help in any way we can.”