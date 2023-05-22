Tipp strike late to share the spoils with Limerick

Tipperary and Limerick drew 0-25 apiece in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship clash at FBD Semple Stadium yesterday.

John McGrath levelled for the Premier County with the last puck of the game.

Selector Declan Laffan admitted Tipp could have lost the match.

“We’re delighted obviously to come out with the draw at the end – it kind of maybe felt it might slip away there for a minute or two but we responded and got the score – got us over the line.

But look it was real proper Munster champion hurling – felt a bit like the old days, a big crowd and wonderful atmosphere – a wonderful occasion to be involved in.”

Clare edged past Cork 2-22 to 3-18 and booked their place in the final with a game to spare.

Diarmaid Ryan scored an outstanding winning point for the Bannermen.