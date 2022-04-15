Tipp senior hurlers open Munster campaign against in-form Waterford

Tipperary are coming in under the radar in the Munster senior hurling championship.

That’s according to Tipp manager Colm Bonnar who prepares his side for Sunday’s Munster championship opener against Waterford in Walsh Park.

The game is the first of the round robin series that will see three teams from Munster progress to the All-Ireland championship.

With team news to be announced this evening, Colm Bonnar says his side believes they have what it takes to progress out of Munster.

“In that sense it’s good that yeah we are coming in under the radar, there’s not a doubt about that.

“Everybody already has it that it’s Limerick, Waterford and Cork to come out of Munster and that’s the general expectations and yeah obviously ourselves and Clare will be hugely gunning to try and change that around and we think we have the players to do that.

“Championship can turn up anything and is it a help to come in under the radar? Yeah I suppose there is not as much pressure on the lads but having said that we still have to deliver, we still have to be able to bring what we are able to bring to be able to compete against the likes of your Waterfords Limericks and Corks.”

We’ll have live commentary of Sunday’s game here on Tipp FM with thanks to Martin O’Dwyer family butchers, Cashel.