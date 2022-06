The Tipperary senior hurlers are officialy finished for the season.

That’s after the result of the Joe McDonagh Cup final, were Antrim beat Kerry on a final score of 0-00 to 0-00.

If the Kingdom won the game, Colm Bonnar’s men would’ve had to play Kerry in a relegation/promotion playoff to see whpo plays in the Munstrer senior hurling championship next year.

However, following the result of Saturday’s final, the Tipperary senior hurlers won’t be back in action for the remainder of 2022.