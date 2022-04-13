Tipp seek Munster semi-final spot

Tipperary take on Waterford this evening in the Munster Under 20 hurling championship.

Having beaten Kerry in their opening game in Group 1 another win would see the Premier through to the provincial semi-final.

Speaking on this week’s Extra Time manager Brendan Cummins said Waterford will provide tough opposition for his charges.

“Look Waterford are very, very strong. We’ve seen a lot of their players all through the Harty (Cup) and as well as that Waterford hurling is on an unbelievable high. Everybody who was at the League final are getting the good vibes coming out of Waterford.

“They’ll be looking to come to Thurles to make a statement – I don’t think they’ll be overly afraid of what they saw maybe in Tralee last Wednesday night so we just have to be ready to put in a performance.

“Worry about ourselves is the key message I’ve given to the lads.”

Throw-in is at 7 o’clock in FBD Semple Stadium.

Meanwhile in Group 2 Clare are looking to keep alive their semi-final ambitions as they play Cork in Sixmilebridge.