Tipp ready to get hurling campaign back on track

Tipp and Waterford go into this weekend’s All Ireland Senior Hurling quarter final with contrasting form.

Tipp were beaten by All Ireland champions Limerick in the Munster final while Waterford overcame Laois and Galway in the qualifiers.

Tipp’s Ronan Maher admits the Munster final was a setback but they have regrouped since.

“This team has massive experience and it’s not like we haven’t been in this position before. I suppose we have proven to ourselves and to everybody that we can do it from this position.”

“We have full belief in our squad and I suppose it did take a small knock after the Munster final but on the Tuesday night after that we regrouped and we spoke about it and we can move on from here.”

“We’re probably coming in under the radar a small bit but Waterford are putting in massive shifts at the moment and playing really well.”

Saturday’s game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh throws-in at 1.30 and will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Mulcahy Car Sales, Ardcroney, Nenagh and Sullivan Family Butchers, Brooklands, Nenagh.