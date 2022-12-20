Tipp and Offaly fined for “illegal” challenge match

Tipperary and Offaly are said to be facing fines and a warning as to future conduct after an investigation into an apparent hurling challenge between the counties in recent weeks.

According to the Irish Independent the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee wrote to the counties to account for reports online that the challenge had taken place.

As a result of their findings, it is understood that proposed fines of €250 have now been issued. Tipp have accepted responsibility for the breach and will pay the fine, their county board has confirmed. Offaly are also expected to waive their right to a hearing.

Neither Offaly nor Tipperary had played a game since their respective championship exits on the weekend of May 21/22.

The GAA has prohibited challenge matches until January 1st.