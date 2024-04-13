Tipp off to winning start in Munster U20 hurling championship

The Tipperary Under 20 hurlers are up and running in the Munster Championship.

Brendan Cummins’ side recorded a 3-18 to 1-17 victory over Limerick in Mick Neville Park, Rathkleale last night.

With great performances all over the field for the Premier, the goals came from Oisín O’Donoghue, Senan Butler and a Darragh McCarthy penalty, with the Toomevara man accounting for 1-09.

A Paddy McCormack straight red card in the second half was the only blemish on Tipp’s first outing and speaking after the game, Brendan Cummins was happy with how his team performed.

“Yeah happy, the lads ran themselves into the ground. I mean you saw in the finish we had guys falling all over the place and we have a number of injuries and Paddy was in hard luck – just mistimed the tackle.

“So we’ll have to see now tomorrow what way the bodies are and Monday and Tuesday. So yeah its very pleasing to come down here and get a win like that.”

