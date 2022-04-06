Tipp minors off to winning start in Munster Hurling Championship

Tipperary recorded a two point win over Waterford in the opening game of the group stage of the Munster Minor Hurling championship at Fraher Field last night.

Playing with the seaside breeze, Waterford got off to a good start hitting the first three points before Tipp got going in the match as Damien Corbett fired in a goal on eleven minutes.

Waterford pushed on again with Jack Twomey to the fore and went in 0-14 to 1-8 up at half time.

In the second half Tipp made use of the wind and quality points from Borris-Ileigh’s Paddy McCormack and Damien Corbett of Gortnahoe Glengoole were enough for James Woodlock’s side to record a 1-22 to 0-23 win.

Tipp now take on Clare in Thurles next week where a win would mean the home progress to the semi-final stage of the competition.

Elsewhere last night Cork were 3-25 to 11-point victors over Kerry in Tralee.